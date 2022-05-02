DDA seeks to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states

NEW DELHI: Struggling to find land for compensatory afforestation in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has again written to the Union environment ministry seeking permission to carry it out in neighbouring states. A ministry official said the matter is under consideration and a decision is likely soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta wrote to the ministry on March 30 citing the paucity of land in Delhi for carrying out the afforestation and detailing how it will adversely impact upcoming development projects.

“We have requested the ministry to relax the implementation of the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, so that Delhi can be allowed to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states. Since 1990, no new land parcel has been acquired by the DDA and we are finding it difficult to meet the requirement for CA [compensatory afforestation]” said a DDA official, requesting anonymity.

A second DDA official said the agency has also sought permission for compensatory afforestation on degraded land (forest areas that have lost tree cover and function) in other states in lieu of tree felled for central government/public sector undertaking projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A second environment ministry official said, “We have received the letter from DDA. A decision in this regard will be taken soon; perhaps, within a week. One of the possible options could be that DDA will have to buy land in neighbouring states for CA. But as of now, no decision has been taken on the matter.”

With large-scale infrastructure development going on in the city, the landowning agency has been struggling to meet the increasing demand for compensatory afforestation and plantation.

DDA officials said the demand for land from various infrastructure agencies has increased in the past year as infrastructure projects require the diversion of “deemed forest” land.

According to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, compensatory afforestation has to be carried out if forest or deemed forest land is diverted for an infrastructure project. The increase in demand for afforestation has added to DDA’s worry, as “clear land parcels” have to be provided, as per the Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020, DDA requested the Delhi government to revise the compensatory plantation norms—currently, 10 saplings have to be planted for every tree cut—under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, as it was becoming difficult to provide land for plantation in the capital.

Another DDA official said the Delhi government is yet to take a decision on it.

DDA has somehow managed to find land for compensatory plantation on behalf of agencies for their infrastructure projects. Officials said providing land for afforestation remains a big problem. Last year, a DDA official said more than 130 hectares were given for compensatory afforestation to various agencies.

In 2021, DDA first wrote to the ministry to explore the possibility of getting land in neighbouring states for compensatory afforestation in lieu of trees felled for proposed central government projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The FAC [forest advisory committee] has been conscious that any relaxation in the compensatory afforestation norms will ultimately lead to a reduction in the forest cover of Delhi, which is not a desirable situation for residents of Delhi in the present and in the future,” said the minutes of a meeting held in this regard in June 2021.

Infrastructure agencies claim that delay in getting permission for tree felling and compensatory afforestation is impacting development projects.

Environmentalists are apprehensive of the pace at which trees are being felled for development/redevelopment work. Diwan Singh, an environmentalist, said air pollution is a major problem.” Despite that, we are continuously planning new road projects and highways in the name of decongesting the city. Unfortunately, all of these are only resulting in densification as new highways will result in new residential, commercial and industrial development alongside. Moreover, planting trees in other states will not improve Delhi’s air quality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}