The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will prepare detailed Road Network Plans (RNPs) for several parts of the city under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 with the plans intended to identify existing and proposed roads, widening requirements, new links, and infrastructure augmentation before redevelopment and high-density development is taken up.

Officials said a detailed RNP announcing a network of more than 600 kilometres of new road network over 30 metres wide will be notified by DDA soon.

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Officials said a detailed RNP announcing a network of more than 600 kilometres of new road network over 30 metres wide will be notified by DDA soon.

“The network of roads connecting arterial roads is almost ready and may be notified in a month and the detailed RNP is likely to be notified within three-four months,” said D Thara, additional secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The master plan defines an RNP as “a plan indicating a public road network to enable regeneration, improve accessibility and facilitate augmentation of services”.

The RNP is envisaged as a key planning tool for areas where redevelopment, land pooling or higher-density development is proposed. Instead of considering individual plots in isolation, the plans will establish the wider road and circulation framework needed to support development.

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{{^usCountry}} For the proposed High Density Corridor (HDC) along Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), the plan makes DDA the nodal agency for preparing the RNP and approving HDC projects. It says the HDC RNP will have to be prepared in sync with the notified RNP for the concerned land pooling area and will be a prerequisite for development of HDC plots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the proposed High Density Corridor (HDC) along Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), the plan makes DDA the nodal agency for preparing the RNP and approving HDC projects. It says the HDC RNP will have to be prepared in sync with the notified RNP for the concerned land pooling area and will be a prerequisite for development of HDC plots. {{/usCountry}}

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“The new roads will be extensions of the existing arterial roads, connecting them to the land pooling and low density areas almost up to the border NCR cities. We have already identified over 600km of new roads through land pooling areas while roads in other areas are still being finalised,” said DDA vice chairman N Sarvana Kumar.

The RNP will map existing roads, those proposed under the Master Plan, and roads identified in the concerned land-pooling area. It will also define the proposed circulation network and indicate road widening and new-road requirements.

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The plan specifically requires the circulation network to promote “walkability and cyclability” and provide universal accessibility, including direct pedestrian access to transit stations. It also envisages linking new green spaces with existing ones.

The road plans will not be limited to carriageways. They are required to lay down the infrastructure augmentation needed for widening existing roads, constructing new roads and developing drainage networks. Land required for roads is also to be identified in the plan and vested with the appropriate authority where necessary.

Beyond these specific zones, RNPs will form the basis for regeneration of planned residential, commercial, public and semi-public and industrial areas. The master plan also envisages a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based planning system.

DDA will develop a unified GIS database incorporating road networks and other infrastructure, with the continuity of existing and proposed roads checked across zones and neighbouring states. The database is to be updated annually with real-time inputs, on-ground surveys and land-use changes.

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The plan further provides a mechanism for securing land for this infrastructure. For the HDC and land pooling areas land required for proposed or widened roads is to be handed over to DDA free of encumbrances. The RNP will also be used in Low Density Areas (LDA) to improve inter- and intra-city connectivity. Landowners will have to contribute the required land for roads and services without cost, while the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) attributable to surrendered land can be utilised within the remaining plot.