The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will host its first-ever “DDA Expo” in mid-February 2026 at Baansera Park, a two-day exhibition and conference focused on sustainable urban practices, green innovation, and the future of Delhi’s public spaces. DDA to host first-ever expo on green urbanism in Feb 2026

According to official documents, the event is being positioned as a flagship platform to showcase technologies and ideas in green urban infrastructure, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, urban planners and citizen groups.

A DDA official, requesting anonymity, said, “The upcoming DDA Expo 2026 will centre on sustainability and urban resilience. Themes under discussion are expected to include native landscaping, ecological restoration, nature-based planning and innovations in water and waste management. Our aim is to celebrate Delhi’s green spaces while inviting creative collaborations from private entities and citizen groups.”

Officials said the event will feature panel discussions, thematic pavilions, experiential installations and hands-on sessions to engage both professionals and the public. A major highlight will be the launch of an ‘Adopt-a-Patch’ initiative, encouraging corporate and institutional partners to take stewardship of local parks or green zones.

Unlike conventional exhibitions, the DDA Expo will serve as an experiential learning space, with demonstration zones, live workshops, and sessions with environmental experts. Public lectures, masterclasses and design showcases will be organised in collaboration with universities and startups in urban design, sustainability and horticulture.

The venue layout will include a main stage for keynotes, breakout areas for technical sessions, and a Green Innovation Pavilion for emerging products and technologies. Startups and civic groups will be provided space to display low-cost, community-driven solutions for greener neighbourhoods.

The DDA has also drawn up a stakeholder engagement plan, involving industry bodies, research institutions, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and schools, to “foster a sense of shared responsibility” for maintaining Delhi’s green assets.

A pre-event stakeholder conference will be held a month before the expo to finalise participation from at least 20 industry partners in areas such as irrigation technology, biodiversity management, native plant restoration and waste-to-resource innovation.

“The entire event infrastructure, from stalls to signage, will use eco-conscious materials. The selected agency will be required to ensure carbon reduction measures and reuse of temporary structures. Sanitation, waste segregation and zero-waste principles have also been integrated,” said the official.

The DDA will also launch a multi-channel outreach campaign using digital media, radio and community platforms to ensure wide public participation.