DDA, WWF to organise bird fest at Sanjay Van

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-India will jointly host a bird festival at Sanjay Van on Sunday, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The festival, they said, will look to highlight the Capital’s avian diversity and will consist of activities such as nature trails and workshops.

Sanjay Van, a reserve forest in south Delhi that comes under the jurisdiction of DDA, is home to more than 200 species of birds. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Van, a reserve forest in south Delhi that comes under the jurisdiction of DDA, is home to more than 200 species of birds over the course of the year, according to estimates by experts — apart from Delhi’s permanent bird population, a large number of species migrate to the city during the summer or the winter.

WWF-India said it has curated the bird festival as a series of events and experiences, including an exhibition for Delhi residents to experience and celebrate birds in the city, adding that this was an extended commemoration of the World Wildlife Day, which is celebrated on March 3 each year.

“DDA and WWF-India have joined hands to create a hub for ‘Learning with Nature’ within the heart of the city, at Sanjay Van. This valued partnership exists to cultivate a learning and appreciation of nature, within our immediate urban environment. It offers the residents of Delhi a unique platform to value Delhi’s biodiversity and to be involved in its protection,” said Karan Bhalla, COO, WWF-India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those looking to attend the festival can register at bit.ly/SanjayVanBirdFestival.

Peush Kumar, deputy director (landscapes), DDA, said, “The strategic partnership between DDA and WWF-India has gone a long way in imparting nature-based education among citizens and inculcating an understanding of the environment. DDA hopes that the number of initiatives being undertaken shall continue to bear fruit.”