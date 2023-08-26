Delhi’s Dwarka golf course to open by year end

The under-construction Dwarka golf course, being built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Sector 24, will be ready by the end of the year, according to senior DDA officials aware of the matter.

The golf course is expected to have several luxury features like audio-visual simulation rooms, capillary bunkers, and special Bermuda grass that is being used for the first time in the country, the officials said. (HT Photo)

Pegged as the country’s longest, the golf course is spread over 159 acres. The 18-hole course has a total length of 7,377 yard. Officials from DDA said that the longest golf course so far in the country is the Jaypee golf course in Greater Noida which is 7,374 yard in length, followed by the Chandigarh golf course which is 7,202 yard.

“There are many firsts that we are planning at the Dwarka golf course that will have all the luxury features for seasoned golfers as well as to train young golfers. We have completed most of the infrastructure work and will inaugurate it by December,” said Subhashish Panda, DDA vice-chairperson.

Officials said that apart from the longest course, it will also have one of the longest driving ranges in the country with a total length of 372 yard. The double-decker driving range will have 52 bays for golf carts across two floors and 26 bays on each floor. Officials said that within Delhi, the Siri Fort golf course has 48 bays while the Qutub golf course has 28 bays.

Officials added that the grass, bunker style, and the use of new technology, luxury club, and golf-specific gym training will be a special attraction. DDA will also use the course for competitions in the future.

“For the first time in the country, we are using MiniVerde grass which is considered one of the best for golf courses. It has straight vertical growth and can be cut finely up to 2.5mm. If the grass is taller at golf courses, it changes the line of the ball, which disrupts the game. The grass we have at Qutub can be cut up to 3mm. Also, the capillary bunkers with wood cladding that we have used are only second to the Karnataka Golf Association’s (KGA) course in Bangalore. These bunkers are more porous and get dried easily,” said a senior DDA official.

He said that while the MiniVerde grass is being used for the greens, North Shore SLT will be used for the fairway.

He added that an additional nine-hole course is also being developed for short games and practice sessions. The simulation rooms can be used for training children and night lights will also be available, though there are no plans to start night golfing as of now. A six-hole chip and putt course for children and young aspirants is also being created.

“There will also be a luxury club with great F&B facilities, a snack bar, lecture room, fitting room, and clubhouse. This will also be a zero-discharge facility where all sewage will be treated at the two sewage treatment plants inside that have a capacity of 60 MLD each,” said colonel (retired) Sanjay Sharma, secretary of the Dwarka golf course.

He added that grassing and other plantation for landscaping are nearly complete, except for four small green areas. The driving range is about 70% done and the club is also 40% ready. The external fittings and fixture work has now started and will be completed in the next couple of months, he added.

Officials added that there is also parking space within the premises for 180 vehicles while parking outside along the service roads will also be allowed. A 15-acre land towards the north of the golf course has also been kept for the expansion of commercial and shopping activities.

