Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DDMA meeting: No fresh Covid restriction in Delhi for now, 'yellow alert' to continue
delhi news

DDMA meeting: No fresh Covid restriction in Delhi for now, 'yellow alert' to continue

It was decided at the DDMA meeting that prevailing curbs under ‘yellow alert’ will continue at the moment even as the Covid cases saw a major spike in the last few days.
Representational image.
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided not impose any fresh restrictions in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA that was attended by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It was decided at the meeting that prevailing curbs under ‘yellow alert’ will continue at the moment.

The authorities decided ‘amber alert’ will not be imposed at the moment and the government will remain in a wait and watch mode. Further restrictions will be imposed keeping in view the bed occupancy in hospitals of Delhi in its next meeting, an ANI input quoting sources said.

Also read | Delhi under strict Covid curbs as yellow alert kicks in: Full list

The national capital on Tuesday registered a massive spike in daily Covid-19 with 496 fresh cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate also rose to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 238 Omicron cases. There were 165 cases of the new variant a day earlier.

RELATED STORIES

Health minister Satyendar Jain said many international travellers, who have tested negative at the airport, are testing positive after a few days and infecting their family members during the period.

In wake of the rise in cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday sounded a ‘yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid-19 positivity rate stays above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days. "

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid ddma
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP