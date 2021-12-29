DDMA meeting: No fresh Covid restriction in Delhi for now, 'yellow alert' to continue

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided not impose any fresh restrictions in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA that was attended by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was decided at the meeting that prevailing curbs under ‘yellow alert’ will continue at the moment.

The authorities decided ‘amber alert’ will not be imposed at the moment and the government will remain in a wait and watch mode. Further restrictions will be imposed keeping in view the bed occupancy in hospitals of Delhi in its next meeting, an ANI input quoting sources said.

Also read | Delhi under strict Covid curbs as yellow alert kicks in: Full list

The national capital on Tuesday registered a massive spike in daily Covid-19 with 496 fresh cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate also rose to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 238 Omicron cases. There were 165 cases of the new variant a day earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health minister Satyendar Jain said many international travellers, who have tested negative at the airport, are testing positive after a few days and infecting their family members during the period.

In wake of the rise in cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday sounded a ‘yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid-19 positivity rate stays above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days. "