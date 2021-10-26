DDMA mulls making Covid vaccination mandatory for entry into malls, metros

Following a recent Covid-19 review meeting of Delhi, the city secretary of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has suggested making vaccination against the virus mandatory for entry into metros and malls.

“It is also the right time to de-incentivise/incentivise remaining beneficiaries for vaccination by making vaccination mandatory for entry into malls, Delhi Metro, restaurants and offices,” read minutes of the meeting.

According to a PTI report, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul also suggested introduction of vaccine passports. He said all auto and taxi drivers in the national capital along with other groups, who are in constant touch with the general public, must be fully vaccinated.

The government official further emphasised on considering a campaign to ensure the public is adhering to the mandate of wearing masks at all times.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria said mobile vaccination camps should be organised in Delhi to help individuals, who are unable to come to centres to get their jabs.

Delhi, on Tuesday, logged 41 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its cumulative tally to 14,39,671. The national capital maintained its streak of no new fatalities due to the infection, thus, keeping the toll to 25,091, according to the daily health bulletin data.

Only four persons have succumbed to coronavirus, so far, this month. In September, a total of five deaths were recorded. In the last 24 hours, 76,947 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine shots, of which, 27,747 received their first dose, while the remaining 49,200 were inoculated with the second one. Till date, as many as 2,01,27,804 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Delhi, the bulletin data showed.