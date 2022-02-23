DDMA to take a call on reopening Nizamuddin markaz, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that reopening a portion of the Markaz building, specifically the Banglewali Masjid, in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin, for the upcoming festivals of Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan, will be subject to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) guidelines.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Union government, told justice Mukta Gupta that a joint inspection has been conducted at the Markaz building and areas have been identified where people can be allowed to enter, subject to DDMA guidelines.

These areas include the place of worship, place of residence and the Madarasa, the court was told during a hearing on a fresh application by the Delhi Waqf Board, seeking directions for reopening the mosque area for the upcoming festival season.

The application was filed on a pending plea by the Board seeking to de-seal the Nizamuddin Markaz building, which was sealed in 2020 for alleged violation of the Covid-19 norms during the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Several FIRs have been registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the markaz and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The Board in its application said while Shab-e-Barat is approaching in the middle of March (March 18-19), the holy month of Ramzan is slated to begin on or about April 2 (depending upon the lunar sighting) and both these dates are before the next date of hearing -- April 21.

The waqf board said the mosque, commonly known as Masjid Banglewali, comprising four floors and a space for ablutions, would be required by the faithful for conducting prayers on Shab-e-Barat and also during the holy month of Ramzan.

The court asked the Centre’s counsel to file a status report indicating the number of people who can be permitted to offer prayers at the Banglewali Masjid and posted the matter to March 4 for further hearing.

Appearing for the Board, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose told the court that since the pandemic conditions have drastically improved in Delhi and all the other facilities such as schools, clubs, bars, markets, gymnasiums, swimming pools and spas have been allowed to reopen, there should not be any impediment in reopening the waqf property in question.

.On April 15, 2021, the court had allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the DDMA notification to close down places of worship.