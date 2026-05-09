Debate grows over Miyawaki method plan in the Central

New Delhi : The Delhi forest and wildlife department has floated a proposal to develop a high-density Miyawaki forest across 10 acres of the Central Ridge along Sardar Patel Marg, a move that has drawn criticism from ecologists and restoration experts who warned that the technique is unsuitable for a natural forest ecosystem such as the Ridge.

Ecologists have raised concerns over a proposed Miyawaki method plantation in the Central Ridge, saying it is unsuitable for the natural Aravalli Range ecosystem.

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The request for proposal (RFP), issued earlier this week by the west forest division and seen by HT, proposes planting 100,000-150,000 saplings at a density of three to five plants per square metre after the removal of invasive species such as vilayati kikar (Prosopis juliflora) and lantana. The project has an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

The document argues that traditional plantation methods in the Ridge have yielded “low survival rates and limited ecological impact” because of “insufficient density, poor species selection, and lack of sustained maintenance”.

It proposes the use of the Miyawaki method, a high-density plantation technique involving 25-40 native species planted in multiple layers along with shrubs. The plan also calls for extensive mulching, irrigation and soil enrichment measures, while the selected agency will be required to maintain the plantation for three years.

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{{^usCountry}} The Miyawaki technique aims to rapidly create dense native forest patches through closely packed plantations, soil enrichment and intensive maintenance measures intended to improve carbon sequestration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Miyawaki technique aims to rapidly create dense native forest patches through closely packed plantations, soil enrichment and intensive maintenance measures intended to improve carbon sequestration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But experts said that while the method may work in dense urban pockets with little green cover, applying it to the Ridge, which forms part of the larger Aravalli ecosystem, risks altering the area’s natural ecological character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But experts said that while the method may work in dense urban pockets with little green cover, applying it to the Ridge, which forms part of the larger Aravalli ecosystem, risks altering the area’s natural ecological character. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tree expert and author of the book: Trees of Delhi, Pradip Krishen said Miyawaki plantations could not be equated with ecological restoration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tree expert and author of the book: Trees of Delhi, Pradip Krishen said Miyawaki plantations could not be equated with ecological restoration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It does not mimic anything that resembles the natural habitat of Delhi’s Ridge. It is also hugely wasteful of water and massively expensive to boot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It does not mimic anything that resembles the natural habitat of Delhi’s Ridge. It is also hugely wasteful of water and massively expensive to boot.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another ecological restoration expert who has worked on projects in Delhi-NCR said the proposal conflated afforestation with restoration ecology.

“Miyawaki cannot be seen as ecological restoration, as has been envisaged in the forest department document. At best, it is a form of afforestation based on high-density plantations using a few fast-growing species,” said the expert.

“Since the Central Ridge is part of the Aravalli hill range, ecological restoration is the only way to establish a functional ecosystem. That process must begin with studying the ecological history of the site and identifying reference ecosystems before any intervention is planned,” the expert added.

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