The forest department is set to develop two Miyawaki parks in Sohna using the Japanese afforestation technique to enhance urban green cover and improve environmental conditions, officials said. Sohna to get two Miyawaki parks to boost urban green cover: Forest dept

According to officials, one Miyawaki park will be developed within the reserve office premises in Raiyapur, while the second will come up on around seven acres of land in Ward 12. Preparatory work has already started at both locations, and construction is expected to begin soon.

Officials said the Miyawaki technique, known for creating dense and fast-growing native forests in limited spaces, is being adopted to combat pollution, improve biodiversity and regulate the microclimate in urban areas.

Confirming the development, Sanjay, range officer, municipal council Sohna, said, ‘Preparations for implementing the project have already started, and the construction of Miyawaki parks will begin soon.’ A detailed plan has been prepared to develop these green spaces in Sohna.”

Authorities said the park at the reserve office will also function as a training and demonstration centre for forest personnel from different districts to learn the Miyawaki technique, which can later be replicated across Haryana.

Officials said the second park in Ward 12, located near residential areas, is expected to reduce dust pollution, improve air quality and provide recreational green space for residents.

Haryana forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh said the initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen ecological infrastructure in rapidly urbanising regions.

“The government is committed to increasing green cover and adopting innovative techniques like Miyawaki plantations to combat pollution. Such projects will not only improve the environment but also enhance the quality of life for citizens,” he said.

Residents of wards 12 and 13 are expected to benefit from the project, which officials said would help mitigate pollution and dust from nearby urban activity and waste disposal sites.

Officials added that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban development in Gurugram and transform underutilised land into green ecosystems.