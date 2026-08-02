Decks clear for 10k additional Delhi fire dept personnel

The Union ministry of home affairs has technically vetted the Delhi Fire Service’s proposal to increase its personnel strength, by approving the creation of 10,743 new posts and thereby, paving the way to plug a longstanding gap in emergency response service, as per documents accessed by HT.

The move will raise the sanctioned strength of the department from 3,175 to 13,918 personnel. (Photo for representation)

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The move will raise the sanctioned strength of the department from 3,175 to 13,918 personnel and also mark the first major manpower augmentation proposal for the fire department since 2010.

“The proposed addition of 5,069 posts is technically vetted, as it represents a rationalized adoption of SFAC (Standing Fire Advisory Council) benchmarks,” the proposal document, a copy of which was accessed by HT, read.

Chief fire officer AK Malik confirmed the development and said the department’s assessment, in the proposal document, was based on Delhi’s rapidly expanding urban landscape and evolving emergency response requirements. “The proposal has been prepared after assessing emerging fire hazards, urban risks and metropolitan operational demands. The additional manpower is essential to strengthen emergency response and build a modern metropolitan fire service,” Malik said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official said that the vetted proposal is now with the Delhi government for the final procedural sanction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said that the vetted proposal is now with the Delhi government for the final procedural sanction. {{/usCountry}}

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The Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards (Fire Cell), under the ministry of home affairs, examined the proposal based on SFAC guidelines and the recommendations of a report prepared by consultant RMSI, along with emerging urban fire risks, metropolitan operational demands and statutory obligations introduced under the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

Officials aware of the matter said that besides the operational staff, the total count includes 3,546 posts for specialised response teams handling hazmat (hazardous material), emergency rescue, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) incidents and aerial ladder platforms; 294 posts for training institutions, 170 for prevention and headquarters, 144 for a dedicated search and rescue company, 320 for technical wings and 1,153 multi-tasking staff. Besides, 47 supervisory posts were also approved.

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While the MHA said these specialised and support posts could not be formally vetted because there are no standardised national benchmarks, it said they were “functionally and operationally justified for a modern metropolitan fire service.”

The proposal comes at a time when the department is grappling with a severe shortage of personnel. Earlier, the DFS had informed the Delhi government that against a requirement of 9,123 personnel for its existing 71 fire stations operating on the current 24-hour shift system, it has only around 2,500 personnel, leaving a shortfall of over 6,600 personnel, or nearly 72.5%.

The department has also pointed out that the 9,123-personnel requirement was based on the existing 24-hour shifts. If the Standing Fire Advisory Council’s (SFAC’s) recommended eight-hour shift system is implemented to reduce fatigue and improve operational efficiency, the requirement would rise to 27,369 personnel, resulting in a shortage of 24,869 personnel, or over 90%.

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A senior official said that while strict application of SFAC’s six-pump norms would require 11,236 personnel, the DFS rationalised the requirement to 8,120 posts.

Ministry officials aware of the matter listed the break-up of personnel ranks into 176 station officers, 294 subofficers, 776 leading firemen and 3,823 fire operators. Among the supervisory posts are four deputy chief fire officers, 11 divisional officers and 32 assistant divisional officers across the DFS’ five operational zones, 13 divisions and 39 subdivisions.

The document read that supervisory posts are “fully vetted and deemed essential to operationalize the statutory hierarchy under the amended 2025 Rules.”

Delhi currently has 71 operational fire stations against 120 sanctioned stations, with 49 yet to be constructed. Officials said the proposed expansion is linked to these future infrastructure requirements and will improve response times, reduce fatigue among firefighters and strengthen preparedness for large-scale emergencies in a city witnessing frequent fires in factories, warehouses, commercial buildings and residential areas.