Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Declaring Delhi's Jama Masjid protected monument will have substantial impact, ASI tells HC

PTI |
Oct 23, 2024 05:28 PM IST

Declaring Delhi's Jama Masjid protected monument will have substantial impact, ASI tells HC

New Delhi, The Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that declaring the historic Jama Masjid a "protected monument" would have a "substantial impact" and no steps have been taken in this regard so far.

Declaring Delhi's Jama Masjid protected monument will have substantial impact, ASI tells HC
Declaring Delhi's Jama Masjid protected monument will have substantial impact, ASI tells HC

In an affidavit filed in response to PILs on the issue, the ASI said once a monument is declared a protected monument, certain regulations and prohibitions in the area around it come into force.

It further said that although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently under the protection and guardianship of Delhi Waqf Board, the ASI has been undertaking conservation and preservation work there. 

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh orally said it was not inclined to declare Jama Masjid a "protected monument" in view of the stand of the ASI and ordered the petitioners to file their notes with respect to the steps that should be taken for the protection of the historic structure.

"They are saying there is a hesitation. There is an impact of declaring it a protected monument," the court observed.

The bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, nonetheless added that it would look into the issue of streamlining the administration of the mosque.

The high court was hearing PILs that sought directions to authorities to declare the Jama Masjid a protected monument and remove all encroachments in and around it.

The PILs, filed by Suhail Ahmed Khan and Ajay Gautam in 2014, have objected to the use of the title 'Shahi Imam' by Jama Masjid's Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari and appointment of his son as the Naib Imam.

The pleas have also questioned why Jama Masjid was not under the ASI.

The ASI had in August 2015 told the court that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had assured the Shahi Imam that the Jama Masjid would not be declared a protected monument.

The matter would be heard next in December.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //