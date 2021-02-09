Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day remand, police say he was main instigator in Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police on Tuesday told a city court that actor Deep Sidhu was the main rioter and instigator in the Republic Day violence. They further said that Sidhu instigated the protesters and destroyed public property.

He was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta where the police said that Sidhu was seen entering in a video with swords, sticks and flags during the violence on January 26. "He provoked the people and gave speeches with a loud hailer thus inciting violence," the police's lawyer said.

The judge sent Sidhu to seven-day police custody.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protester died.

The police today told the court that Sidhu congratulated the person who hoisted the flag at Red Fort and also did a Facebook Live from the spot.

The defence counsel, however, rejected the charges against the actor happened to be at the wrong place at wrong time. Sidhu's lawyer also said that his client was not evading arrest.

Sidhu was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell late on Monday night. The police said they have started the process of identifying the co-conspirators in the incident of violence on Republic Day.

Since Sindhu kept changing his location after the day of the violence, police teams will visit all those places.

In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protesters who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.