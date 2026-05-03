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Deeply shocked: Court raps Delhi Police for arresting murder accused from Bihar without transit remand

Deeply shocked: Court raps Delhi Police for arresting murder accused from Bihar without transit remand

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A court here expressed shock over Delhi Police arresting a murder accused from Bihar without obtaining transit remand, saying the procedure adopted appeared to be an attempt to circumvent legal safeguards.

Deeply shocked: Court raps Delhi Police for arresting murder accused from Bihar without transit remand

Judicial Magistrate Apoorv Bhardhwaj was hearing an application filed by Delhi Police seeking two days of custody remand of Mukesh, who was arrested from Darbhanga in Bihar, and Anil in the murder case.

"I am deeply shocked at the procedure adopted by the investigating agency. Seems that the accused was apprehended in Bihar and his arrest was delayed till he was brought to Delhi only to circumvent the procedure of obtaining transit remand," the judicial magistrate said.

Noting that Mukesh was apprehended in Darbhanga and brought to Delhi, the court asked the investigating officer to explain through the concerned DCP why the accused was not formally arrested in Bihar and why transit remand was not obtained before bringing him to the national capital.

"The arrest of accused Anil is prima facie found to be illegal. His further custody is not justified. Accused Anil be released in this case," the court said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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