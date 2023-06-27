Deer Park derecognised as a ‘mini-zoo’; its deer to be moved out

NEW DELHI: South Delhi’s Deer Park has been derecognised as a ‘mini-zoo’ by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and its deer population will have to be shifted out, officials familiar with the matter said. The park will continue to remain open to the public.

The park in Hauz Khas, officially known as the AN Jha Deer Park, will be classified as a protected forest (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The park in Hauz Khas, officially known as the AN Jha Deer Park, will be classified as a protected forest and will be overseen by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the land-owning agency.

A DDA official said the decision to derecognise the park was taken at recent CZA meetings because of overcrowding in the enclosure for the deer.

In a June 8 communication, CZA informed DDA about the change in the park’s status and added that the deer would be handed over to the Rajasthan and Delhi forest departments in a 70:30 ratio.

“...the spotted deer population, as estimated might have increased to say 600 and the same shall be transferred in ratio (70:30) to the Rajasthan forest department and the forest department of NCT of Delhi respectively. Both the organizations have agreed to the same,” the letter said, referring to a CZA meeting on January 30 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those who attended the meeting were CZA member secretary Sanjay Shukla, Delhi chief wildlife warden Suneesh Buxy, DDA principal commissioner Rajeev Kumar Tiwari, and CZA’s evaluation and monitoring officer Devender Kumar. The proposal was approved by CZA’s technical committee at its meeting on April 19, 2023.

The DDA official said the park started with six deer in the 1960s and their population increased over the decades. Over the last decade alone, the deer population is estimated to have risen from 200 to 600

“The issues that led to this decision include the rapid growth of population, inbreeding, possibility of spread of disease and the lack of trained manpower to maintain this mini-zoo. Now, after the order has been issued by the CZA, the Rajasthan and Delhi forest department shall take further action for the translocation of the deer. Deer park is a protected forest area and after shifting of deer, it shall be maintained that way too,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Delhi forest department official said they were carrying out an assessment at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, following which it will be decided how many deer have to be shifted there. “We are yet to decide what will be done with the deer. At Asola, we will assess which pockets will be suitable for the deer and how many can be accommodated there.”

The park, spread over an area of 25.95 hectare, is also home to other smaller animals such as rabbits and ducks.

There have been plans to shift out the deer for years. In March this year, the CZA attempted to shift them out to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary but the plan was paused after the Delhi forest department underlined that it needed to repair its broken boundary walls first.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other protected forests under the DDA include the Jahanpanah city forest, Sanjay Van, Vasant Vihar district park; district parks in Gokulpuri and Jhilmil; Dhaula Kuan park complex, a forest in Wazirpur and Hastal; and district parks in Rohtak and Pitampura.

A protected forest under the Indian Forest Act places restrictions on commercial activities as compared to regular parks and bars the construction of permanent structures inside.