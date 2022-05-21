Defence minister's flight among 11 diverted due to Delhi rains: Report

At least 11 flights, including the one Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was flying in, were diverted on Friday, due to the bad weather in Delhi, news agency ANI has reported.

Delhi residents on Friday recived much-needed relief on Friday after the city recived light rains accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds. Some areas in east and northeast Delhi also received a hailstorm, according to local reports.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, light to moderate showers are likely to continue in the region till May 24, which are likely push daytime temperature down by a few notches.

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday, weather forecasters said.

