Delayed Barapullah Phase-3 moves a step closer to reality

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday approved the acquisition of 0.63 hectare of land on which the phase 3 extension of the Barapullah elevated road is meant to be built, raising hopes for the crucial East-South road link to be completed after being delayed by over six years.

The third phase of the elevated road’s development extends from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The third phase of the elevated road’s development extends from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, and when completed, would significantly ease the traffic load from two other links over the river Yamuna nearby --- the DND Flyway and the Nizamuddin Bridge, which is now part of the Meerut expressway.

The extension, meant to be completed in 2017, was delayed after two patches of land of around 8 acres, which would connect the structure, were to be acquired to complete the remaining 790m of elevated corridor comprising two missing links — of 500m and 290m.

The two parcels of land were owned by farmers of village Nagli Razapur and fall in the alignment of the bridge between Sarai Kale Khan in the west of the Yamuna and Mayur Vihar in the east Delhi.

With the current acquisition, PWD will have almost the entire land that the agency needs.

However, it will still need at least one more year to complete the construction work.

Saxena, who is the designated competent authority as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR), has now approved steps to acquire the land, which may include some fresh renegotiations.

Saxena, who has had a running feud with the elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said the delay was due to “years of inefficiency and inaction on part of the Delhi government”.

“I am surprised that project work was started without having requisite land parcels in hand and no concrete efforts were made by authorities for timely acquisition, thereby affecting this project of immense public importance aimed at improving connectivity and decongesting traffic,” Saxena noted on a file approving the acquisition proposal put up by the Delhi government.

“What is even more outstanding is the fact that despite land not being in possession and the future implementation of the project being in jeopardy thereof, hundreds of crores of public fund was spent in construction of the project,” the LG wrote.

The Delhi government did not respond to requests for a comment.

The government initially attempted to deal directly with farmers who owned the land parcels that are yet to be acquired. The land owners demanded ₹9 crore per acre, claiming it to be the market price, but the PWD secretary offered to pay according to the prevalent circle rate of ₹37 lakh per acre.

Government officials had also explored whether the National Highway Authority of India Act could be used to acquire the land expeditiously, but that was found as unfeasible option.

There have also been delays related to social impact assessment, which is mandated under the RFCTLARR Act. The final report of the social impact assessment for this last patch was notified only on September 29, 2023.

The LG asked the government to identify individuals or officers and fix responsibility for the “serious misdemeanour” that resulted in the project being held up for six years and the losses that were caused.

Saxena asked this report to be submitted to his office.

“It was only upon my personal field visits and interventions in November, 2022 and January, 2023, that authorities came into momentum for acquiring the missing patches of required land parcels. Something as basic as transfer of land bearing Khasra No 6 from DDA to PWD, both government departments could also be ensured only after my intervention,” Saxena wrote.

The LG directed the land acquisition process be expedited “with strict compliance to timelines and in conformity with the provisions of RFCTLARR Act and Rules. Any further delay should be dealt with by fixing responsibility of the officers / officials concerned”.

Leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that people whose land is going to be acquired, which is located in Nangli Razapur village, be paid ₹10 crore per acre as compensation.

“Against the acquisition of land in Madanpur Khadar and Jasola villages adjacent to this village, which were acquired in 1986, the Supreme Court fixed the compensation amount at ₹9 crore per acre including interest. Therefore, now the farmers of Nangli Razapur village should get ₹10 crore per acre. If the Arvind Kejriwal government does not pay farmers at the rate of ₹10 crore per acre, the BJP will protest against it and force the government to take this decision,” said Bidhuri.

