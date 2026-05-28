New Delhi, Two elderly women were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their residence in central Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar on Thursday morning, with police saying there were no signs of forced entry into the house, officials said.

Delhi: 2 elderly women found dead at home in Rajinder Nagar; police say no signs of forced entry

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The deceased have been identified as Saroj Bala and her sister-in-law Chandra Kanta, both around 80 years old, they said.

Saroj Bala was unmarried and lived in the house with Chandra Kanta for the past many years, police said.

A domestic help informed the police about a foul smell emanating from the house around 10.30 am on Thursday.

"The help, who cleaned the porch area of the house, found all doors locked from inside," a police officer said.

A team was rushed to the spot which found the two women lying dead in a room, one on a bed and the other on the floor, the officer said.

Police suspect that the women may have died a day or two ago as foul smell had started emanating from the premises, while their neighbours also did not see the two women recently.

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{{^usCountry}} "The house is a single-storey structure with four entry points. During inspection, no signs of forced entry, ransacking or struggle were found," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The house is a single-storey structure with four entry points. During inspection, no signs of forced entry, ransacking or struggle were found," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are also examining if the two women were suffering from age-related ailments or lived in isolation without immediate family support.

Statements of the neighbours and locals are being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the deaths, the officer said.

"No signs of foul play has surfaced in the preliminary enquiry, though all possible angles, including accidental death and medical complications, are being investigated," the officer said.

Police said further legal actions will be taken based on the postmortem findings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.