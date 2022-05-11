Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees; check details
- A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said.
Though the provision was originally designed to ensure equitable access to liquor in all areas of Capital, it is likely to be dropped in the revised Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23, the officials cited above said.
A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened. This is because of restrictions imposed by the Excise Policy and Rules -- such as a bar on liquor vends within 100 metres of educational institutions, religious places, and hospitals.
“In such a situation, keeping it mandatory to open two vends in each of the wards (Delhi has 272 municipal wards) is not practical and it has been recommended that the practice should be discontinued,” said an official, asking not to be named.
The cabinet note, which has been approved by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the minister in-charge, said,“Considering the constraints in opening of vends in non-conforming wards, the GoM (group of ministers) has recommended that the requirement of opening of mandatory two vends per ward may be discontinued and the licensee shall be allowed to open up to 27 retail vends in any of the conforming wards..”
The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 had triggered a backlash from the opposition parties on this front when it was rolled out in February last year.
Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the government should roll back the entire policy.
“Liquor outlets have been opened near religious places, schools and hospitals due to which people are angry... The order of the Delhi government to open liquor shops in non-conforming areas was completely against the rules,” said Bidhuri.
Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said, “Liquor stores that opened within 100 metres of religious places, educational institutions and hospitals should be closed.”
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
-
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
-
Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter.
-
India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day
The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year's Independence Day. The country's first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week.
-
Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune
Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was 'Madi Surya'. According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted ₹50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives.
