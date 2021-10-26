Delhi: 2 Mewat gunrunners arrested, 15 pistols, 30 cartridges seized

Two Mewat-based suppliers of illegal arms and ammunition were arrested ahead of Diwali celebrations for allegedly procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh and selling them to suspected criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring states. A total of 15 pistols and 30 cartridges were recovered from the arrested duo, identified as Shakir,28, and Zunaid Khan,21, both residents of Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat region, the Delhi Police’s special cell said on Tuesday.

The two have been booked under section 25 (8) of Arms (Amendment Act, 2019), the newly incorporated section of law in which there is a provision of a minimum sentence of 10 years for arms trafficking and the punishment can be extended up to life imprisonment and a fine, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh.

DCP Singh said on October 25, the unit’s southern range team received information that an arms supplier (Shakir) from Mewat region would be arriving in Delhi to meet another arms dealer Zunaid on the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road. Accordingly, a trap was laid and around 5.30pm, a man carrying a backpack was spotted and identified as Shakir.

“Our team waited for the other suspect Zunaid, who arrived five minutes later. As Shakir handed over the bag to Zunaid, our team members overpowered them. The bag contained 15 pistols and 30 cartridges. Shakir revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from his contact in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The weapons were to be supplied to criminals in Delhi and adjoining states through Zunaid,” said DCP Singh.

Police said the arrested men were actively involved in the illegal activity for the past three years and have supplied nearly 400 firearms to criminals in Delhi-NCR. Shakir was into the illegal trade for the past seven years. Shakir purchased one pistol for ₹8,000-10,000 and sold it to Zunaid for ₹15,000. Zunaid further sold it for ₹25,000-30,000, the DCP said.