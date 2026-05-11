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Delhi: 2 northeastern women assaulted, molested outside Nehru Place hotel

Delhi: 2 northeastern women assaulted, molested outside Nehru Place hotel

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:21 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist remarks by a group of men outside a club in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place area, with police saying four people have been identified in the case and raids are underway to arrest them.

Delhi: 2 northeastern women assaulted, molested outside Nehru Place hotel

The incident took place around 6.30 am on May 10 near a tea stall outside the hotel, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding women in distress was received at the Kalkaji police station at around 7 am, following which local police teams rushed to the spot and found the two women there.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of men, which later escalated into a physical altercation," a senior police officer said.

The women alleged that they were having tea outside the hotel when two men started catcalling them. Soon, several others allegedly joined in, leading to an argument that later turned violent.

"One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were passed against them by the accused," the officer said.

During the investigation, eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned, following which four main accused involved in the incident were identified, police said.

Multiple police teams have been formed, and raids are underway at locations linked to the accused to apprehend them. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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