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Delhi: 2-year-old drowns in pool at Mehrauli farmhouse; owner booked

Delhi: 2-year-old drowns in pool at Mehrauli farmhouse; owner booked

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:46 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A two-and-a-half-year-old child drowned after allegedly falling into a swimming pool at a farmhouse in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Friday.

Delhi: 2-year-old drowns in pool at Mehrauli farmhouse; owner booked

A case was registered in this connection against the farmhouse owner on Thursday, they added.

The family of the deceased toddler said the boy was playing near a construction site in the area on Wednesday evening, as he often did.

"That evening, we were working at the construction site near the farmhouse while he was playing nearby. Around 6.15 pm, he went back home after telling us he was hungry," said Vipin, the child's maternal grandfather.

He said the child's mother fed him, after which he stepped out again, saying he was going to visit his aunt who lived nearby.

Vipin further said he worked as a mason and was engaged in construction work near the farmhouse along with the child's father, identified as Bengali Majhi. The family had been staying in the area for the past three months after moving to the capital from Bihar's Bhagalpur in search of work.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. "We have registered a case against the farmhouse owner and are examining whether adequate safety measures, such as barriers or supervision around the pool, were in place," a police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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