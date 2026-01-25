Delhi: 24-yr-old shot dead in Maujpur cafe over old fight

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead inside a cafe in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur on Friday night, police said. The accused later recorded a video message and uploaded it on social media, claiming responsibility for the murder over a previous grudge. A view outside the cafe where the victim was shot dead. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

According to Ashish Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), the deceased has been identified as Faizan alias Fazzi. “The incident was reported around 10.30pm and on reaching the spot, police found Faizan lying injured and bleeding heavily. He was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Mishra said.

Hours after the murder, the accused released a video in which he claimed that his family has nothing to do with the killing and he had shot Faizan. “My brother and my friends are not involved in the murder. Faizan had slapped me a few months ago and that’s the reason I shot him. There was no monetary dispute,” he said.

However, Faizan’s 26-year-old brother, Salman, has said that the accused and Faizan have been fighting for months. “We had spoken to his father and asked him to help resolve the matter but the father refused. We had also filed a complaint at Bhajanpura police station regarding the threat to Faizan’s life,” he claimed.

When asked about the previous complaint, police did not comment.

A senior police officer said a forensic team was called to the spot and a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at Welcome police station.

CCTV footage from the area is being analysed to trace the suspects, and further investigation is underway, police said.