Delhi: 25-yr-old man arrested for online stalking
A 25-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly stalking a woman on social media, police said on Friday.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said a woman had lodged a complaint on the police’s cyber portal, claiming that she was being stalked on social media since February 14 by an unknown person. She said she was receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers and various social media accounts, police said.
“After collecting the information, technical analysis was done and it was found that the stalker was using various fake IDs to conceal his identity. Police tracked and nabbed Singh based on his live location analysis from west Delhi,” Bansal said.
During interrogation, police said, it was revealed that the accused saw the victim somewhere, after which he started stalking her on social media. The victim never responded in affirmative to the advances of the stalker, the police said.
Car showroom to warehouse: Scene of tragedy had many faces
Even as senior state and administration officials said they would launch an inquiry into the legal status of the building on the main Rohtak Road in Mundka, where a fire left at least 27 dead on Friday, the area's industrial welfare association said it served as a home for a host of commercial activities, including a car showroom, office spaces, and a backend for a medical laboratory.
Delhi: BJP asks North MCD to raze 2 ‘illegal’ rooms outside AAP headquarters
Amid escalating war of words over anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded action against “illegal” constructions on the footpath outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. In a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that there are two rooms constructed on the pavement outside AAP headquarters.
ED conduct searches in money laundering case in Bhopal, Goa
The Enforcement Directoratehas conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa on Friday in a money laundering case registered against Sanjay Vijay Shinde. The ED has seized ₹ 88.30 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in premises linked to the businessman whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks.
Bulldozers will destroy Delhi: Sisodia in letter to Amit Shah
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party escalated its confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party over “bulldozer politics”, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urging the Union home minister Amit Shah to halt further demolitions in the Capital until investigations are carried out against functionaries of the civic bodies that are controlled by the latter's party. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also called a meeting of all MLAs on Saturday to chart out a political counterstrategy.
Madhya Pradesh to import coal for supply of power to farmers
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state government has issued a tender of ₹700 crore for procuring coal from foreign countries to fulfil the demand for power, especially in the agriculture sector. In MP, there is a demand for 12,000 MW of power but the MP power distribution company is able to supply only 10,500 MW. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited will buy 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal on behalf of the MP government.
