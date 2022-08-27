Delhi: 3 caught red-handed slaughtering stray bull, arrested after gunfight
The accused were allegedly slaughtering a stray bull after administering a sedative-laced injection in an open area at Bhagya Vihar in outer Delhi in the early hours of Saturday
Three men were caught red-handed slaughtering a stray bull after administering a sedative-laced injection in an open area at Bhagya Vihar near Prem Nagar in outer Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
All three were arrested following a gunfight with a team of the North Rohini police station, during which two of them suffered bullet injuries. A total of seven bullets were exchanged – two from the alleged cattle slaughters and five from the police party, officials added.
One country-made pistol, four cartridges, two butcher choppers, ropes, sedative-laced injection and syringes, one Maruti Swift car and a scooter were recovered from the spot where the three alleged cattle slaughters were slaughtering the bull and later involved in a gun battle with the raiding team, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.
The arrested men were identified as Aman-ur-Rahman, 22, Usman, 22, and Aeti Alam Shah,19. Rahman is a resident of Inderlok in north Delhi while Shah is from Zakira, also near Inderlok. The third suspect is a resident of Brahmpuri in northeast Delhi, the police said.
“As the three were in possession of many syringes and sedative laced-injection, we assume that they had planned to slaughter more cows or bulls. The information that we had received was that some illegal cow slaughters would be slaughtering street cows in the Bhagya Vihar area. Their interrogation revealed that they were slaughtering the bull for the purpose of selling its meat,” said a senior police officer associated with the operation.
DCP Tayal said that the North Rohini police station had received information on Friday that some persons will come to Bhagya Vihar, where they will give sedatives to stray cows and then slaughter the cattle. Accordingly, a team was formed and it proceeded to Bhagya Vihar, where they started looking for the suspects.
“Around 2.30am, the team members spotted three men slaughtering a bull near Chhath Puja Park. They had already severed the cattle’s head. As our team members asked the suspects to surrender, the trio started firing on them. They fired two rounds. In self-defence and to nab the suspects, five bullets were fired by the raiding party. Two suspects sustained bullet injuries. All three were overpowered,” said DCP Tayal.
Police said Rahman sustained two bullet injuries – one in hand and another in leg – while Usman sustained one bullet injury in his leg. Both of them were admitted to a nearby hospital. A case is being registered under relevant sections of law against the three men. Their antecedents are also verified to ascertain if they were habitual cattle slaughters, the police said.
