New Delhi, Electricity connections are being provided to 36 households in north-east Delhi's Harsh Vihar area after a wait of nearly eight years, following the intervention of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi: 36 homes in Harsh Vihar get electricity connections after wait of nearly 8 years

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The families met the chief minister at her residence and thanked her for ending their long wait for electricity. North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was also present on the occasion, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

During her interaction with the families, the chief minister acknowledged their years of waiting for regular electricity connections and emphasised that the Delhi Government remains fully committed to addressing citizens' concerns and ensuring that basic services reach every resident.

The issue was raised by the residents of Harsh Vihar during a recent public grievance hearing of the chief minister, informing her that many families in the area had been waiting for regular power connections since 2018.

In response, the chief minister immediately directed officials to take action and instructed all related agencies to coordinate with each other to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, the CMO said.

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{{^usCountry}} By 2018, approximately 50 to 60 houses had been constructed in Harsh Vihar's A-3 block, and several families had already moved in. However, despite the colony's development, a regular electricity supply could not be established due to a lack of available land for an electric sub-station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By 2018, approximately 50 to 60 houses had been constructed in Harsh Vihar's A-3 block, and several families had already moved in. However, despite the colony's development, a regular electricity supply could not be established due to a lack of available land for an electric sub-station. {{/usCountry}}

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The electrification work is now complete, and the process of installing electricity meters for eligible applicants is progressing rapidly. Most demand notes have already been issued, and all families are expected to receive regular electricity connections soon, the statement added.

Chief Minister Gupta directed officials to ensure that the remaining families in the area also receive electricity connections within the stipulated timeframe.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.