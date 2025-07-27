Delhi: 4 held for armed robbery in cold drinks godown

Four men were arrested on Thursday for robbing ₹92,000 from a cold drinks godown in Tri Nagar in northwest Delhi on July 7, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Vijay Singh, 22, Om Jee, 21, Shivam Singh, 21, and Shravan Mukhiya, 22, police added. The robbers took ₹ 92,000 from the counter and also forcibly took the complainant’s wallet that contained his identification documents. (Representational image)

A pistol with two cartridges, two knives and a motorcycle used in the robbery were recovered from the accused, police said.

“On July 7 around 4pm, a businessman and his associate were working at their cold drinks godown on Hasanpur Road when three men arrived on a motorcycle. Two of them pointed a pistol and knife at the two victims. They demanded the keys to the cash drawer and threatened the complainant,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“The robbers took ₹92,000 from the counter and also forcibly took the complainant’s wallet that contained his identification documents such as Aadhaar, voter and PAN cards. They fled on the motorcycle on which their third associate was waiting outside,” the DCP added.

A case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt was registered under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Keshav Puram police station and teams were formed to nab the robbers. Investigators scanned multiple CCTV cameras and found that the accused had fled towards the Rampura traffic signal, where another person joined them on the same motorcycle. The bike was identified and police learned that it was stolen from Burari, north Delhi a day before the robbery.

“We identified the four accused through technical investigation and arrested them from near Nanak Piau gurudwara in Model Town on Thursday. The accused confessed to the crime. We also learned that they had committed a snatching in Model Town,” added DCP Singh.