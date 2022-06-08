Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

5 nabbed for stone pelting in Jahangirpuri

Three people have been arrested and two minors apprehended for their alleged involvement in the incident which, according to the police, was not communal in nature.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:58 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Three people have been arrested and two minors have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in an incident of stone pelting in which three vehicles were damaged in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Tuesday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

They, however, added that it was not a communal incident.

The area witnessed communal clashes in April on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti when Hindus were taking out a procession.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that on Tuesday night around at 10:45pm, two calls were received from the police control room, informing about quarrel and stones pelting. When personnel from Mahendra Park police station reached the spot, local residents told them that one Zahir along with some of his friends came to I-block in search of Sameer and Shoaib.

“The two sides had an argument around two-three days back. On Tuesday night, Zahir and others were allegedly drunk when they came to the area and when they couldn’t find anyone, they threw some stones damaging glasses of some parked vehicles,” Rangnani said.

No person sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

Police said three persons people identified as Zahir (20), resident of Bhalswa Dairy; Vishal (18), and Veeru (18), both residents of Jahangirpuri, have been arrested and two minors have been apprehended in connection with the case.

