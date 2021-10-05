Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: 6 ITIs, Indira Gandhi Technical varsity to get driving schools on campus
delhi news

Delhi: 6 ITIs, Indira Gandhi Technical varsity to get driving schools on campus

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi, India - March 31, 2018: Automated driving test centre opened to public at Institute Of Driving & Traffic Research, near Sari Kale Khan, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times) TO GO WITH SWETA GOSWAMI STORY (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
By Sweta Goswami

In a first, six Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) will have dedicated driving schools inside their campuses as part of a project to ensure the next generation of drivers “learn the skill properly” and “act responsibly” on the roads, said officials from the state transport department on Tuesday.

“The idea is to start introducing driving as a life skill and there cannot be a better place to do so than having driving schools inside educational institutions. We have held high-level meetings with several colleges and the government’s education department, and have so far finalised seven institutions, which will have driving schools in the first phase,” said Ashish Kundra, Delhi’s transport commissioner.

Officials said three more educational institutions will be roped in for the project, which is likely to be launched by January next year.

According to official estimates, every year, around 12,000 students graduate from the seven institutions identified for the project in Delhi.

“In the driving course that will be offered at these colleges or universities, a student will have to complete 31 hours of theory and practical classes. At least 21 hours will be theory and 10 hours will be practical. It will be flexible so that a student can attend it post college hours,” said a senior transport official on condition of anonymity.

Once a student has completed the driving course, s/he will be eligible to appear for the driving test on the same track and a licence will be issued. Currently, applicants can get a learners’ licence from home by giving an online test.

According to the state transport department’s website, Delhi currently has 64 authorised driving schools. However, the actual number of driving schools in the city is much more, said officials adding that many such schools operate without following the set procedure of clocking 31 hours of theory and practical classes.

In October 2018, the Delhi government started a project of issuing learners’ driving licences to students of Delhi Technological University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

