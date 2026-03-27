Delhi: 7 minors held for bike robberies to fund birthday trip

New Delhi:Seven minor boys were apprehended for allegedly robbing two men of their motorcycles at knifepoint and stealing another bike within two months to fund a ₹50,000 holiday trip to Manali, Himachal Pradesh for a birthday celebration in the first week of April. Investigators scanned nearly 500 CCTV cameras installed in a 10 km radius of the crime spot and identified the seven suspects last week.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles, including two Bajaj Pulsar bikes.

According to the police, the boys, aged between 15 and 17, first stole a parked Pulsar motorcycle belonging to Mukesh Sharma from southwest Delhi’s Ajay Park in Najafgarh on January 21.

On March 8, three of them used the bike to rob Rajiv Ranjan of his Bajaj Pulsar at knifepoint near Kakrola drain in Dwarka.

On March 15, four of them used the stolen bikes to rob 22-year-old Nikhil of his TVS Raider bike and ₹2,000 at knifepoint at an isolated spot on the Kakrola drain service lane in Dwarka, said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that Nikhil informed the Dwarka North police station that around 2 pm on March 15, he was returning with his nephew after refueling his TVS Raider motorcycle at a petrol pump near Kakrola drain when four people intercepted his bike at an isolated place.

“They threatened, assaulted and robbed them of their motorcycle and ₹2,000 before fleeing on three motorcycles. A case of robbery was registered, and the investigation was taken up by Dwarka district’s special staff team led by Inspector Kamlesh Kumar,” said the DCP.

Investigators scanned nearly 500 CCTV cameras installed in a 10 km radius of the crime spot and identified the seven suspects last week.

“The motive was to sell the bikes and earn money for one of the boys’ birthday celebration at a hill station,” added the DCP.