Delhi: 83 held for ‘nuisance’ after parade to welcome criminal let out on bail

Eighty-three men and one minor escorting a criminal released on bail from Tihar prison complex to Tughlakabad were apprehended in Delhi Cantonment on Thursday night for creating a ruckus on the road.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Manoj C said that around 9.30pm, police were informed thatseveral men in cars and two wheelers were escorting Abid Ahmad, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and a registered “bad character” at the Govindpuri police station, back home.

“We received information that a large number of people, including bad characters, will escort Ahmad and take out a ‘show-off parade’ via Delhi Cantonment. Accordingly, we installed a picket at Kirby Palace and apprehended them around 10.30pm as preventive action,” DCP Manoj said, adding that the men were playing loud music in their vehicles and creating a ruckus on the road.

“Of the 83 arrested men, 33 have cases registered against them, such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery as well as cases under the Arms Act,” the DCP said. Ahmad himself has 14 cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder. He was sent to jail in March this year.

According to police, 40 armed personnel were deputed at the picket in case the men attempted to fire at them. “These people usually escort criminals from jail, but this was the first time they came out in such large numbers. This time, we decided to catch them and stop the nuisance,” a senior police officer said.

Police impounded 19 four-wheelers and two two-wheelers. DCP Manoj said one of the cars had fake number plates and a First Information Report is being registered in the matter. The arrested men were produced before the court on Friday.