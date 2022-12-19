Delhi: 9 drug peddlers held in separate interstate ops

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Friday arrested nine drug peddlers from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi in two interstate operations, officials said Monday. According to police, a large quantity of narcotics, including 550 grams of heroin and 106.867 kilograms of marijuana, has been recovered from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the first operation was based on a tip received by the anti-narcotic task force (ANTF), regarding the supply of marijuana in Delhi and the national capital region. “Accordingly, comprehensive ground work, including mounting human and technical surveillance, was done. A raid was coordinated and four suspects were arrested from Vikas Marg near Noida Link Road. They were later identified as Mohammad Asif (35), Manish alias Golu (32), Noor Salam alias Azzu (30) and Naseem Bano (39). A total of 106.9 kilograms of marijuana was also recovered from their possession. During the course of investigation, we found that they procured marijuana from one Gopinath Pangi from Jeypore in Odisha to deliver it in Delhi and NCR to one Mohammad Pinku (40) and Munni Khatun (35). At their instance, Pinku and Khatoon were arrested. Later, Gopinath Pangi (52) was also arrested from Odisha,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second operation, Yadav said that after receiving inputs regarding the supply of heroin in West Delhi by people from UP’s Bareilly, a trap was laid near Tilak Nagar Metro station. “As a result, two suspects, identified as Gulzaar Khan (20) of Behra (Bareilly) and Tushar Kumar (26) of Matiyala (Delhi) were arrested. A total of 550 grams of heroin was also seized from their possession. During interrogation, Khan revealed the chain of drug supply in Delhi and NCR. He said he procured the consignment from Bareilly and supplied the same to one Tushar in Delhi. Khan’s whole family is involved in drugs trafficking-- his father, mother and brother have already been arrested in connection with cases registered under the NDPS Act. His father Mohammad Balidaad has been convicted in one of these cases and is presently lodged in Tihar Jail,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}