Delhi: AAP alleges ‘BJP using demolition threat to extort money’
- The row started after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday wrote to the mayors of the South and East civic bodies to identify and demolish “illegal encroachment” in their jurisdictions.
Two days after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation ran an “anti-encroachment drive” in violence-hit Janhangirpuri, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries from the civic bodies are using the bogey of demolition to extort money from people across Delhi.
The row started after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday wrote to the mayors of the South and East civic bodies to identify and demolish “illegal encroachment” in their jurisdictions. In the wake of this letter, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to AAP MLAs asking them to help people being “targeted by the BJP”.
“The BJP has decided to extort as much money as it can in its final days in MCD. They are threatening people with demolition of homes and shops, and in return, are seeking money,” alleged Sisodia.
“We are getting complaints from many people that BJP leaders are now going to homes and shops of Delhiites and threatening people that if they do not pay a certain amount in bribes, they will bulldoze their houses too. People have complained to me personally in my assembly constituency Patparganj as well. I have also received complaints from societies in areas such as Green Park. People are very scared at the moment. Seeing the rampant hooliganism of the BJP, the people are afraid to come forward in fear that they may actually demolish their homes and shops,” Sisodia wrote.
He said the Delhi government would support residents.
“Tell the residents of your constituency that the Delhi government and AAP are standing in support of them. If such a case comes to the notice of any MLA, then they should help the people and catch hold of the extortionists of BJP and hand them over to the police, as well as bring such cases to the notice of the government immediately,” Sisodia wrote.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “We are receiving several such complaints from all over Delhi. The public won’t tolerate this type of blatant extortion and hooliganism. Is this why the BJP has postponed MCD elections?”
Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, meanwhile, rejected AAP’s allegations as baseless and fictitious.
Delhi BJP chief Gupta alleged that AAP was trying to protect Bangladeshis and Rohingyas whom they have helped settle in the national Capital.
“AAP leaders are afraid that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis will now face MCD’s bulldozers and the protection money AAP leaders get from them will be lost,” Gupta said.
EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal too rejected Sisodia’s allegations and said the corporation would reward any person who could prove that bribes had exchanged hands.
Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. It's a compilation of eight books authored by Abinash Mohapatra. “It's an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read. Centre in-charge inspector general Asif Jalal briefed about the training programmes.
Two men spray gas in car, flee with ₹38K, jewellery in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of ₹38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside hThe victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind'scar in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday. The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. The men took her bag, which contained ₹38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.
Nine more down with Covid in Ludhiana
Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2. This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day. The new cases have taken the district's Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed.
UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala
A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58
Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
