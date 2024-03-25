Delhi AAP decides to relaunch its ‘Main bhi Kejriwal’ campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said it will relaunch the “Main Bhi Kejriwal” campaign in the coming days along with a large outreach campaign in the aftermath of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. AAP leaders take out a march in protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Govindpuri in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The party made the announcement after a meeting involving ministers, MLAs, councillors and party functionaries was held.

AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said that the party has decided that Kejriwal will not resign from the chief minister’s post and the ministers, MLAs and the party workers will continue to take his orders from jail.

“On March 26, a preparation meeting in all assembly constituencies with councillors and MLAs will be held to make the protest rally on March 31 a huge success. Party leaders will organise zonal-level meetings with MLAs and councillors on March 27-28 to target ten people from each booth to ensure they reach Ramlila Maidan on March 31... There are nearly 14,000 booths. With ten people from each booth, the number of people reaching Ramlila Maidan will be 150,000,” said Pathak.

Pathak said Kejriwal will send a message for the rally, which will be forwarded to all colonies.

The “Main Bhi Kejriwal” campaign will start soon under which posters will be stuck outside houses, on auto rickshaws and hoardings... Party leaders and volunteers will tie black ribbons on their arm as a mark of protest,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, senior AAP leader Atishi said, “It is a moment when the world is watching whether democracy will survive in India or not. For the first time in the country’s history after independence, following the announcement of elections, a national convener of a party has been arrested in a fake case.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP meeting was just a farce.

“That CM Kejriwal will keep working from jail is a political rhetoric being played to keep the party intact. To the best of my knowledge not even half the party’s MLAs and councillors turned up in the party meeting,” said Kapoor.