‘BJP showing shallow politics’: Delhi minister on funds for G20 preperations

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the whole national capital's decor and beautification has been done by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's funds and “taxpayers' money”. He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was showing its “shallow politics” by talking about the funding.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj takes stock of the preparations for the G20 in Moti Bagh. (Twitter/Saurabh Bharadwaj)

The AAP leader said, “BJP has reflected its shallow politics by talking about funds. We didn't talk about funds.”

The G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, will be attended by several world leaders, who are a part of the grouping. This year will be the 18th G20 Summit and India's first in terms of presidency.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bharadwaj said, “Delhi is completely ready to welcome guests. Delhi has been beautified. All the major routes are being cleaned, repaired and resurfaced. Walking and cycling tracks have also been created separately. Trees and flower pots are being used.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Bharadwaj said, “Our Delhi stands ready to welcome the foreign tourists of G20 with open arms in the company of Honorable Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal.”

Preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital are in full swing. In view of the event, all central government offices, banks and financial institutions in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10.

Bharadwaj also said that Delhiites were completely ready to welcome G20 countries and delegates.

Bharadwaj alleged that the Centre didn't give any funds to the Delhi government for the G20 Summit. He added, “If they had given it, it could have been better. But they didn't give it still we haven't made any demands.”

“I don't understand why the BJP is doing such trivial talks on such a great occasion. We never questioned them for not giving us the funds (for G20 Summit). People of Delhi are happy to celebrate the occasion of G20 with their own money,” said Bharadwaj.

The theme of this year's G20 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

He added that Delhiites, for their own country and city, were happy to spend their own taxpayer money to beautify and decorate the city.

Bharadwaj also said that doctors and hospitals have been kept on high-alert mode.

The Tourism department has also spoken to the Transport department to plan and run e-buses. All the historical monuments that come under Delhi government's Archaeological department have also been decorated.

