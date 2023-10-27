Delhi AAP MP’s custody extended till Nov 10

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh by 14 days in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stemming from the probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Singh will now be produced before the court on November 10.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh had submitted before the court that apart from type 2 diabetes, he is also suffering from primary angle closure glaucoma, for which he is being treated at Shroff Eye Centre. (HT Archive)

Meanwhile, the court allowed Singh to get treatment at a private hospital.

Singh had submitted before the court that apart from type 2 diabetes, he is also suffering from primary angle closure glaucoma (PACG) for which he is being treated at Shroff Eye Centre.

Special judge MK Nagpal allowed the application moved by Singh to continue getting treated by a private doctor.

The court allowed his application noting that similar applications moved by other accused in the matter have been allowed by the court as well as the high court.

However, the court directed the jail superintendent to take Singh to the outpatient department (OPD) and back to prison with adequate security and that the authorities be informed after an appointment is obtained by Singh’s family.

The court further allowed Singh to sign two cheques worth ₹50,000 and ₹90,000 each for family expenses.

The Rajya Sabha MP was also allowed to sign an application to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the release of funds regarding development work in his constituency. Singh is the second most high-profile AAP minister to be arrested by the federal agency after the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in February this year. Since the AAP MP’s arrest, the party has held several protests alleging the “misuse” of federal law enforcement agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

