Delhi adds 1,934 cases, 8.10% samples positive
The national capital added 1,934 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the most since early February this year, showed state government data, as daily tests jumped significantly.
The state conducted 23,879 tests on Thursday, of which 8.10% samples returned positive results. The number of tests on Thursday was significantly higher than 13,099 a day ago.
Thursday’s spike was the highest since the city added 2,272 infections on February 4 this year, at a time the Omicron wave was easing its grip on the Capital.
Delhi added an average of 1,452 infections each day over the past seven days, up from 945 in the week ending June 16.
No deaths were reported on Thursday, government data said.
With Thursday’s numbers, Delhi’s active case count hit 5,755.
Hospitalisations of the infection continued to remain low, with over 97% Covid-19 beds vacant. As of Thursday, of the 9,496 Covid-19 beds in Delhi, only 265 were occupied, which amounts to 2.79%.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director at Lok Nayak Hospital, said patients admitted there are largely stable, with moderate symptoms. They are under medical supervision, he said, because a large chunk is at risk, either because of other illnesses or age.
Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital, said, “There is no need to panic because people do not need hospital admissions and the death count.”
