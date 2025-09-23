Delhi AIIMS breast milk bank marred by fewer donations

A year after the lactation centre at the city’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was set up, the administration has reported unsatisfactory results. Last month, eight women donated a total of 25 litre of milk, according to data shared by the institution. Officials admit that while the numbers remain low, the centre’s limited storage capacity is also a stumbling block. Last month, eight women donated a total of 25 litre of milk, according to data shared by the institution

Before the lactation centre — known as Payodhi — was opened in September last year, AIIMS would transport milk to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) for pasteurisation. The facility was formally launched in February this year.

The centre received 22 litre milk in September 2024, but by November, the quantity dropped to 7.6 litre. It picked up in February and March this year, both months seeing 28 litre, peaked at 32 litre in June, and has since hovered around 25 litre. An official at the unit said on an average, three women donate breast milk to the bank every month.

The facility is equipped with two freezers for storage, a pasteuriser, and a bottle disinfecting machine. Once processed, the milk is prioritised for preterm babies, especially those born before 32 weeks or weighing less than 1.5kg. However, the compact size of the unit is proving to be a challenge, officials said.

Staff members said they conduct regular counselling sessions for pregnant women, and many do volunteer, but the centre cannot expand donations beyond its storage capacity. “We only have two freezers, and the room conditions have to be maintained at specific temperatures for the pasteuriser to function optimally. More freezers cannot be fitted in the space available,” a staff member explained.

Officials said the administration is planning to expand the centre.

Efforts to expand outreach and awareness have also been stalled due to these constraints. AIIMS had previously considered starting a programme for employees returning from maternity leave, allowing them to store or donate expressed milk, but without enough freezer space, the initiative could not be pulled off.

Highlighting the importance of such centres, Dr Ramesh Agarwal, professor of neonatology at AIIMS, said that donor milk is often lifesaving. “Breast milk is beneficial for both mothers and children. Many mothers are unable to feed their babies due to health conditions such as postpartum bleeding, and in such cases, donated milk is crucial,” he said.

Donating milk benefits mothers as well, Dr Agarwal pointed out. “If the mother doesn’t express frequently, her milk production might get suppressed. Donating helps maintain the flow,” he said.