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Delhi: AIIMS to soon have an Atal Canteen; to operate for 12 hours

AIIMS will soon launch an Atal Canteen with extended hours, offering subsidized meals for ₹5 to families of patients, aiming to support low-income visitors.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Paras Singh
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The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon have an Atal Canteen with increased operational hours from 10 am to 10 pm, to provide subsidised meals to families and relatives visiting the hospital, senior government officials said.

The construction will likely be completed around two month from now and a budget of 30 lakh has been allocated for the same, officials said. (HT)

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has floated bids. The construction will likely be completed around two month from now and a budget of 30 lakh has been allocated for the same, officials said.

A senior government official said, “AIIMS is also visited by several families coming from financially poor background. An Atal canteen will provide relief to such families and provide them with a dignified meal with just 5 per thali. Another unit of the canteen is set to come up near Anand Vihar railway station opposite to Vivek Vihar.”

The official quoted above said that the operating hours for the AIIMS canteen will be different from the existing slots. Currently, canteens serve lunch from 11.30 am to 2 pm and dinner from 6.30 pm to 9.30. The revised timings will be helpful for the people accompanying the patients and visitors who spend long hours at the hospital.

 
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