Delhi: Air quality improves; CAQM likely to review Stage IV measures today

Delhi’s air quality has improved further on Sunday, touching an air quality index (AQI) reading of 348 (very poor) at 9am – a dip from Saturday’s 4pm reading of 381 (very poor), which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) releases as part of its national bulletin.

Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, on the back of a change in wind direction to southeasterly, while local winds speeds also picked up. Delhi is being aided by similar meteorological conditions too.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR, which had imposed Stage IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Thursday evening, calling for a ban on diesel vehicles that were not BS VI in Delhi, will be holding a review meeting today, which may possibly see these restrictions get lifted, official said.

Prior to Saturday, the wind direction had been northwesterly, which means it was bringing stubble emissions directly to the capital. The contribution of farm fires to Delhi’s PM 2.5 levels on Thursday was 34% -- a season high. It dropped to 30% on Friday, while it was 21% on Saturday. This is expected to dip further today, owing to a wind direction largely switching between northeasterly and southeasterly.

“The other factor has been local wind speed. Till Friday, it was calm at night and 5-8 km/hr during the day. On Saturday, we saw it increase to 18 km/hr and that allowed some dispersion. Similar wind speed is expected throughout Sunday and the review has therefore been planned in the wake of improving AQI, to decide whether Stage IV measures need to remain or not,” said V.K Soni, scientist at IMD and part of the CAQM sub-committee on Grap.

As per the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi – a pollution forecasting model developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category until Tuesday now.

“On Sunday, the AQI will improve further but remain in the ‘very poor’ category until Tuesday. The outlook for the subsequent six days, shows the AQI will largely stay ‘very poor’.” said the EWS forecast issued on Saturday evening.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its worst AQI of the year, when it was 450 (severe) at 4pm. On Friday, it was 447 (severe); with the current drop a significant improvement from that peak.

The change in wind direction to southeasterly, has also meant Delhi’s minimum temperature has risen over the last 48 hours and was recorded at 17.5 degree Celsius this morning – three degrees above normal. It was 17.4 degrees on Saturday. In terms of the maximum, IMD forecasts show Delhi is likely to have a high of around 30 degree Celsius.

