Delhi air quality this May was worst for the month in 3 years
Delhi's air quality in May this year was the poorest for the month in the last three years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
Experts attributed the poor air quality to the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month.
The city received just 1.4 mm of rainfall from May 1 to May 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 212 this year as against 144 in 2021 and 143 in 2020.
It saw 21 days of "poor" air quality in 2022 as compared to three in 2021 and just two in 2020.
The capital had only one day of "satisfactory" air quality this time as against six in 2021 and four in 2020.
"Moderate" air quality days also dipped to nine as compared to 22 such days last year.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
