Delhi airport gets two more maintenance hangars
New Delhi: Two maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangars have been opened at the general aviation (GA) terminal of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to serve business jets and other general aviation aircraft, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday.
The two hangars -- each with around 2,000 sqm of floor space and space to accommodate six-eight midsize general aviation aircraft -- have been fully operational since last month, and does away with the need for aircraft to travel to terminal 1 (T1) for maintenance.
General aviation includes all flights other than scheduled commercial airlines, and largely caters to private aircraft and chartered flights.
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the dedicated GA facility and aircraft parking bays were the first of its kind in India. “This facility has put India at par with some of the world’s best airports. We have developed dedicated MRO hangars with world-class facilities near the GA terminal, which also are the first in the country. This facility not only benefits the aircraft operators but also helps Delhi airport in achieving its environmental sustainability goals,” he said.
The GA terminal handles an average of 36-38 air traffic movements each day.
At present, two concessionaires -- Bird Execujet Airport Services Private Limited and Indamer MJets Airport Services Private Limited -- are operating the GA terminal at the airport, which was inaugurated in September 2020.
“These FBO (fixed based operators)-MRO operators exclusively take care of all the requirements of passengers travelling by private aircraft and chartered flights and also provide maintenance of these GA flights,” said a DIAL spokesperson, adding that the new hangars will not only save time and money for operators, but also reduce environmental pollution.
“Earlier, GA aircraft and business jets had to travel an 8-10 km stretch, including crossing an active runway, to undergo maintenance at hangars near T1. This often lead to wastage of time and fuel. The old hangars at T1 have already been dismantled,” said a DIAL spokesperson.
Two underpasses to declutter Outer Ring Road
New Delhi: Commuters between Wazirabad and Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road will have a smoother ride from June as the project for developing two half underpasses, or U-turns, between Wazirabad and Burari is now in the final leg, a senior PWD official overseeing the project said.
Delhi weather: Mercury rises as impact of Asani wanes
Temperatures shot up across the capital on Wednesday as the impact of Cyclone Asani over Delhi waned considerably, with the mercury touching a high of over 43 degrees Celsius (C) in parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department said. Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4C on Wednesday, two degrees above normal and 1.9 degrees more than Tuesday. Wind direction will switch to westerly by Thursday, scientist at IMD, RK Jenamani said.
Agra varsity BSc zoology, math papers leaked
Agra The zoology and math (second) papers for B. Sc. second year and third year of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra ( DBRAU) were cancelled on Wednesday after the university authorities came to know that the question papers were leaked. The university has constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter. It is revealed that the question papers got leaked about an hour before the exam. The district administration and police were also informed.
Khattar pitches Global City project to industry, realtors in Mumbai
Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his vision is to develop the Global City Project as the central business district of Gurugram with a focus on modern technology, low-carbon green infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. Chairing the second roundtable on the Global City project with realtors in Mumbai, Khattar said t5he project will be developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, a nodal agency of the government.
Denied boarding, Air India passenger suffers ‘panic attack’ at Delhi airport
A woman allegedly suffered what appeared to be a “panic attack” at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last week after she was reportedly stopped and denied passage at the boarding gates by the Air India staff. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday after a video of the woman lying on the floor was widely shared on social media throughout the day. According to the airline, the claims made in the video were “misleading”.
