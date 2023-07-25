Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi Airport during engine maintenance: Report

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi Airport during engine maintenance: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 25, 2023 09:18 PM IST

The airline company said both the aircraft and the maintenance personnel are safe.

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during engine maintenance works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday. The airline company told news agency ANI that both the aircraft and the maintenance personnel are safe.

FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 passenger plane moves on the runway at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS/ representative)

Further details about the incident are yet to be disclosed. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP