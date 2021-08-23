Delhi airport operator ties up with Medanta hospital to set up Covid care centre for its staff

The Delhi airport operator on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Medanta Hospital to set up a Covid care centre for its employees and their family members at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Officials of the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said the facility, which is likely to be set up by September this year, may be extended to commuters as well.

DIAL will manage the centre, and Medanta hospital will supervise its medical operations. Under this arrangement, the airport operator will handle the day-to-day operational issues, and Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically ill patients at their facility, etc.

The centre will have 15 paediatric high-dependency unit (HDU) beds, 18 adult HDU beds and 52 isolation beds, and 85 oxygen concentrators.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, many of our employees had to suffer to avail health care facilities. We are extending our support with this set up to help in predominantly admitting the airport employees and their family members, as they are crucial for airport operations. The Centre will be isolated as a containment zone and will adhere to all applicable guidelines and norms.”