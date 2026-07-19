Delhi allows restaurants, bars to stay open till 4am for FIFA World Cup final

The Delhi government has allowed restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Capital to remain open until 4am on Monday to facilitate live screenings of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Saturday, a day before the title clash between defending champions Argentina and Spain, scheduled to be played in New York. (Representative photo)

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Saturday, a day before the title clash between defending champions Argentina and Spain, scheduled to be played in New York.

Posting on X, Gupta said the relaxation was part of the Delhi government’s 24x7 business-friendly operating framework, introduced under its ease of doing business reforms. “Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night,” she wrote, using the hashtag #FIFAWorldCup2026.

The government said the extended hours are aimed at providing greater flexibility for football enthusiasts to gather at eating places and pubs and experience the final together. “With the city’s 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government’s ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4am this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football’s biggest night together,” Gupta added.

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{{^usCountry}} The temporary relaxation is expected to significantly benefit hospitality establishments that have lined up late-night screening events across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The temporary relaxation is expected to significantly benefit hospitality establishments that have lined up late-night screening events across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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President of Delhi wing of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Sandeep Goyale said that while the announcement was made with little time in hands, it is a welcome move according to restaurant owners.

“The decision was announced on Saturday while the event is on Sunday. Though it is a short time, we welcome the decision and are happy for the relaxation. Restaurants are already making arrangements for the screening and the industry is preparing for one of the biggest nights of the year. Hundreds of restaurants will be holding screenings, especially in the core restaurant hubs,” said Goyale.

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NRAI officials said that sports bars and restaurants that routinely hold screening of matches have already applied for permissions, which include Baardos and Dear Donna in Qutab institutional area, Pebble Street in New Friends’ Colony (NFC), Gully Labs in Lajpat Nagar, Cosy Box in Netaji Nagar, Open Tap, Beeyoung Brewgarden and Dirty Good among others. Most restaurants and bars will not be seeking any additional charges for the match screening.

A senior police officer from Delhi Police headquarters said security arrangements have been made for smooth traffic arrangements on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. “Delhi Police will keep security measures in place for restauranteurs and customers till whatever time the places are open. We will ensure no untoward incident takes place. All staff has been sensitised,” the officer said.