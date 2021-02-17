Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor zone on Wednesday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7am being 325.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 327, in the very poor zone.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists have forecast that the winds will remain calm in the early morning hours through the week, which will lead to deterioration of the air quality.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the air quality is forecast to deteriorate on Wednesday. “During the day, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly,” Srivastava said.

AQI in Delhi-NCR has remained in the very poor zone for days now. The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Fridabad and Gurgaon was also recorded very poor on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the CPCB. The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Tuesday was 356 in Ghaziabad, 335 in Noida, 375 in Greater Noida, 310 in Faridabad and 302 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. (With Agency Inputs)