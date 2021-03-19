Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi AQI remains very poor due to dust from dry regions
delhi news

Delhi AQI remains very poor due to dust from dry regions

On Friday, AQI stood at 309, slightly better than 315 of Thursday. According to Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI could move to poor category on Saturday and Sunday
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Friday morning due to dust transported from dry regions. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 309. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 315.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said that the air quality in the Capital had deteriorated and PM10 was the primary pollutant.

Also Read | Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse

“The overall Delhi air quality is in the lower end of the very poor category. PM10 is the lead pollutant as long range transport of dust from the dry arid southwest regions continues to contribute to it. Surface winds are moderate and west southwesterly. However, AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the lower end of the very poor to poor category for tomorrow [Friday] due to slow down of gusty transport. Poor AQI is forecast for March 20 and 21,” Safar said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be at 17 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to be at 35°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 16.4°C and the maximum temperature was 35.3°C -- five notches above normal.

