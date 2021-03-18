IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse

In a bid to prevent high levels of air pollution from increasing the severity of Covid-19 infections, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) released a set of guidelines and best practices to be adopted by state governments and citizens to control the spread of infections
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST

In a bid to prevent high levels of air pollution from increasing the severity of Covid-19 infections, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) released a set of guidelines and best practices to be adopted by state governments and citizens to control the spread of infections.

RP Singh, secretary, MoEFCC, said Covid-19 is known to seriously impact human health, especially a person’s respiratory system. With Covid-19 cases rising again in several states, Singh said it was important to come up with guidelines to keep vulnerable sections of the population such as senior citizens and children safe.

“Creating awareness about air pollution sources, indoor as well as ambient, and associated health impacts in Covid-19 times has become crucial. Addressing the issue of air pollution will lead to a decline in morbidity and mortality, as well as a decline in respiratory related illnesses during the pandemic,” Singh said.

Listing in detail the link between high pollution levels and the severity of coronavirus infections, the guidelines said, “Poor air quality affects our lungs and other body organs. It increases the risk of chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, pneumonia etc.”

It added, “Air pollution can exacerbate respiratory and circulatory diseases in patients and vulnerable populations, and can also increase the severity of development of more serious illnesses.”

The guidelines have been prepared by Suman Mor, associate professor and chairperson of the department of environment studies, Panjab University, and Ravindra Khaiwal, additional professor of environment health department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER.

This document will also be circulated among state governments and agencies so that the awareness message is disseminated to the public, ministry officials said.

In a list of things that citizens can do to control emissions indoors, the guidelines suggested keeping indoor plants, avoiding smoking in closed spaces, using cleaner fuels for cooking, avoiding use of mosquito coils, incense sticks and room freshners, and using micro fibre cloths for dusting furniture.

The document also reiterated that people need to ensure proper ventilation in homes and the city administration must ensure strict adherence to the graded response action plan (Grap)—a set of emergency measures to tackle air pollution.

Dr Vikas Maurya, head of the department of pulmonology at Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said that it extremely important that people adhere to all Covid prevention norms to prevent cases from rising further.

“Such guidelines are important because cases have started rising again in several states. We should take lessons from other countries, where the moment people and the governments let their guards down, another wave started. Vulnerable groups are still at risk and it is everyone’s duty to protect them,” Dr Maurya said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 607 Covid-19 cases as infection graph inches upwards

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported daily jumped by nearly 200 in the last two days, with Delhi adding 607 infections on Thursday — the most since January 6, as Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to climb, amid a sharp nationwide rise increase in cases, with experts imploring residents to maintain precautions and get vaccinated if eligible
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA approved the TOD policy on Thursday. (Above) An artist’s impression of the first TOD project at Karkardooma.
The DDA approved the TOD policy on Thursday. (Above) An artist’s impression of the first TOD project at Karkardooma.
delhi news

Parking space may be defined by dwelling units, not plot size

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The dynamic parking policy mandates that parking space in residential areas will be based on the size and number of dwelling units on a plot instead of the total built-up area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
A 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from south-west Delhi in January, burnt with cigarette butts, forced into prostitution, and raped by several men, was rescued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In a bid to prevent high levels of air pollution from increasing the severity of Covid-19 infections, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) released a set of guidelines and best practices to be adopted by state governments and citizens to control the spread of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt plans light and sound show, photo gallery at CP to mark Martyr’s Day

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Nearly 50 sunboard banners capturing the life of revolutionary socialist Bhagat Singh and the Independence struggle, a light and sound show depicting the freedom fighter’s life, cultural performances, and a talk show – that is how the Delhi government plans to mark Singh’s death anniversary on March 23, also observed as Martyr’s Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt to double vaccination centres, extend their timings to cover 125,000 people daily

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Keeping vaccination centres open for 12 hours and increasing the number of inoculation sites across the city are two of several measures that the Delhi government is taking to increase the daily vaccination numbers from the current nearly 40,000 to 125,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

A year of learning without going to school

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
It has been a year since students up to class 8 in Delhi have been to school; met and interacted with classmates; stepped on to a ground to play with friends; or sat in a class with a blackboard, to learn the pen and paper way
READ FULL STORY
Close
One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.(REUTERS)
One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.(REUTERS)
delhi news

More than 40k people vaccinated on Thursday in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Wednesday, 28,394 people were vaccinated, a major fall in number from the 38,437 people who had received the vaccine shots on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution (File Photo/HT).
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution (File Photo/HT).
delhi news

Delhi records over 600 cases of Covid-19 for fourth time this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The 654 infections recorded on January 6 were the city’s highest this year, while daily cases crossed 600 twice more that month. Delhi's active caseload, meanwhile, increased to 2,924.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: DBSE registered, notification detailing modalities soon, says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which was approved by the Cabinet on March 6, was registered on Tuesday. "The board was officially registered on Tuesday and is expected to bring a most-awaited reform in the school assessment system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting on Thursday as the national capital finds itself on the verge of a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

CM: Can vaccinate all of Delhi in 3 months

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Emphasising that vaccination is the most effective way to control the spread of Covid-19, Kejriwal said that his government will increase daily inoculation capacity from 30,000-40,000 to 125,000 by doubling the number of centres from the existing 500, and extending their timing by four hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators beating drums before a panchayat organised at the Ghazipur border where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Demonstrators beating drums before a panchayat organised at the Ghazipur border where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Officers of the Delhi traffic police said that jams may be witnessed during peak hours in Delhi as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains closed due to the ongoing agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP