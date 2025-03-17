Delhi AQI ‘satisfactory’ again; Met predicts temp spike

Delhi’s air quality was in the “satisfactory” category for a second straight day on Sunday, aided by good wind speed and recent rain across NCR. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 99 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Sunday, a marginal dip from a reading of 85 (satisfactory) on Saturday, which was also Delhi’s cleanest air day since September 29, 2024. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Rekha Gupta - X)

The impact of the prevailing western disturbance is expected to weaken by Monday, with temperatures set to rise. Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to rise by 6-7 degrees Celsius (°C) by Thursday and possibly touch 38°C in parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.9°C on Sunday. Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 18°C. The minimum is forecast to hover between 18-20°C till Friday.

CM launches multi-agency plan to fight air pollution

The Delhi government will deploy mechanised road sweepers and sprinklers on the Ring Road to prevent dust accumulation as part of a campaign to control air pollution in the Capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday.

She said traffic police and concerned government agencies have been instructed to remove congestion from 250 roads that have been identified as places that see regular traffic jams and install improved traffic management systems at major intersections.

“The entire Ring Road will be made dust-free to control dust pollution in the city. This will be achieved through regular mechanised road sweeping and the use of sprinklers to prevent dust accumulation on roadsides. Additionally, strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites will be ensured. The government has also instructed an intensive PUC (pollution under control) check to ensure vehicles meet pollution norms,” Gupta said.

Delhi’s air quality on Saturday improved to the “satisfactory” category for the first time since September 29, 2024, aided by scattered rain and occasional gusty winds that impacted the region from Friday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan.

“The government is fully committed to scientific and sustainable measures to improve air quality. With the development of green belts along roads, dust control with modern techniques, and strengthening public transport, the government is ready to give Delhi residents a clean, healthy and green future. Moving forward, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Development Authority, and other concerned road-owning agencies were instructed to plant trees along roadsides and central verges,” said Gupta.

She also said plans are afoot to enhance public transportation efficiency through DTC bus route rationalisation initiative. “This will improve public transport convenience and reduce reliance on private vehicles, thereby lowering pollution levels. A control room is being setup for real-time monitoring of public buses. The Delhi government is also working closely with the central government, various agencies, and the public to implement concrete pollution control measures,” she said.

Inputs by Jasjeev Gandhiok