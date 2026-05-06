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Delhi AQI stays ‘satisfactory’ for second day, best spell this year

For May, this was the lowest in three years, since May 31, 2023, when it was recorded at 85 (satisfactory), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
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Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the daily average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 86, an improvement from Monday’s reading of 88. This is Delhi’s cleanest air spell so far this year, aided by rain and strong winds since Sunday night, which have allowed particulate matter to settle.

People enjoy the pleasant weather at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Like Monday, Tuesday’s was one of Delhi’s lowest AQI since October 8 last year, when it was 80 (satisfactory). For May, this was the lowest in three years, since May 31, 2023, when it was recorded at 85 (satisfactory), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies air quality as “moderate” when the AQI is between 101 and 200, “poor” between 201 and 300, and “very poor” between 301 and 400. Beyond 400, air quality is termed “severe”.

CPCB data also showed ozone (O3) was the primary pollutant in Delhi’s air on Tuesday. Gases remained the dominant pollutants on Monday too, with NO2, O3 and CO emerging as the city’s lead pollutants on that day. In comparison, on Sunday, PM2.5 and PM10 were the lead pollutants alongside O3.

“The outlook for the subsequent six days, from Saturday, shows the air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category,” it said.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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